Fayerweather Charles Holds Holding in Disney (DIS); Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Boosted Its Holding

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 14.58M shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.50 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 12.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.29. About 6.46 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was made by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 620,475 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Llc reported 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eastern Retail Bank invested in 1.52% or 218,037 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 176,782 shares. 480,707 are held by Cambridge Rech Advsrs Incorporated. Wealthcare Mgmt Lc holds 146 shares. Kopp Advisors Lc reported 0.79% stake. Centre Asset Management Llc has invested 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Osborne Partners Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 60,067 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.41% or 201,481 shares in its portfolio. Stack Fincl Management holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 96,624 shares. 54,312 are held by Freestone Ltd Liability Com. Utah Retirement reported 470,666 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,010 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt reported 2,702 shares.

