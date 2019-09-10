Fayerweather Charles Holding in Disney (DIS) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Its Cerner (CERN) Holding by $7.17 Million as Stock Rose

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 125,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.27 million, up from 962,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.85. About 1.27 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 4.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Counsel Incorporated owns 13,120 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Wellington Llp has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regal Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loomis Sayles And Comm Ltd Partnership reported 71 shares stake. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 31,230 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company has invested 5.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa accumulated 219,184 shares. Family Mngmt Corporation accumulated 30,060 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners Limited Partnership holds 171,286 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 4,297 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 33,515 shares. Nbt National Bank N A holds 65,971 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Lc, Oregon-based fund reported 35,756 shares. 130,000 were reported by Myriad Asset. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,421 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.