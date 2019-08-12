Fayerweather Charles Has Upped Its Disney (DIS) Position; Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)’s Sentiment Is 2.33

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 35 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 15 reduced and sold holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 4.74 million shares, up from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Fayerweather Charles increased Disney (DIS) stake by 94.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fayerweather Charles acquired 3,558 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Fayerweather Charles holds 7,318 shares with $811,000 value, up from 3,760 last quarter. Disney now has $247.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 3.05M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16800 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 159,640 were reported by Professional Advisory Ser. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2.61 million shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 24,691 shares or 0.78% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 2.32 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 89,044 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited owns 8,886 shares. New York-based Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 774,643 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 33,515 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 59,961 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 247,670 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 99,592 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Viking Global Invsts Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.17 million shares.

More notable recent Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Southern Missouri Bancorp Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 15.4%, to $0.15 per Common Share; Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, at 3:30PM Central – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Japanese investors splurge on Italian, Aussie bonds in hunt for yield – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks deepen losses as U.S. puts yuan in trade war crosshairs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 1,058 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) has declined 12.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC)

Raffles Associates Lp holds 8.55% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. for 253,958 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 547,983 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 2.19% invested in the company for 687,287 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.37% in the stock. Smith Moore & Co., a Missouri-based fund reported 14,263 shares.