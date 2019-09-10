Fayerweather Charles Has Boosted Its Position in Disney (DIS) by $391,380 as Stock Rose; Cdk Global (CDK) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Cut Position

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 79.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas analyzed 72,000 shares as the company's stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 711,261 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500.

