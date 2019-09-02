Fayerweather Charles Has Boosted Its Disney (DIS) Position; As The Gorman (GRC) Valuation Rose, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 31,710 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares to 51,394 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR).