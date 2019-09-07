Fayerweather Charles Continues to Hold Holding in Disney (DIS); As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Value Declined, Holder Consolidated Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Holding

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54M shares traded or 89.80% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 0.01% or 900 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability owns 1,100 shares. Manchester Cap Lc holds 0% or 109 shares. Millennium Lc holds 533,592 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Howe Rusling holds 279 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc owns 39,087 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Asset One has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Alps Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fisher Asset Limited reported 1,146 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.07% or 6,661 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 361,400 shares. Somerset Grp Inc Limited stated it has 1.51% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Rothschild Inv Il has 0.85% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 29,730 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

