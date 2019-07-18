Fayerweather Charles Boosted Its Disney (DIS) Holding by $391,380; Community Bk Sys (CBU) Holder Strategic Financial Services Increased Its Holding

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 2.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.51. About 24,783 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets holds 1.12% or 1.24M shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 299,068 shares. Rockland Tru has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And stated it has 1,866 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma owns 13.70M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 117,045 were reported by Colony Gp Ltd. Markel reported 3.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 719,201 were reported by Glenview Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Guardian LP has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sky Invest Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Td Asset Management holds 1.57M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.05 million shares. Macquarie Gp holds 520,570 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Limited Company holds 0.91% or 122,729 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.27% or 2.69 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 599,639 shares. Morgan Stanley has 147,744 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.94M shares. 17,295 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Neuberger Berman Grp invested in 0.15% or 2.09 million shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 8,098 shares. Nottingham Advsr holds 1.62% or 155,896 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Com Pa has invested 0.89% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Parkside Bank & Trust Tru has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 17,613 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. At Bank & Trust invested 0.03% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 76,918 shares. Anchor Lc holds 45,732 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $706,076 activity.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,580 shares to 78,513 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,675 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).