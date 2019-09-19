Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Both Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) and Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 21 2.57 N/A 1.61 12.79 Republic Bancorp Inc. 46 3.53 N/A 3.90 12.25

Table 1 demonstrates Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and Republic Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Republic Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Republic Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and Republic Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9% Republic Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.51 beta means Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s volatility is 49.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Republic Bancorp Inc. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.3% of Republic Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.3% of Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fauquier Bankshares Inc. -0.15% -2.14% -4.01% 3.06% -3.25% 7.19% Republic Bancorp Inc. -0.58% -4.57% -1.51% 15.81% -2.15% 23.37%

For the past year Fauquier Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than Republic Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Republic Bancorp Inc. beats Fauquier Bankshares Inc.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. Its loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services. In addition, the company offers safe deposit, automated teller machine, debit and credit card, cash management, direct deposit, notary, night depository, prepaid debit card, cashier's check, domestic and international collection, savings bond, drive-in teller, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking, and banking by mail services. Further, it provides personalized services, such as investment management, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides its services through 11 full service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville, and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.