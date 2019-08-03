Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) and F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). The two are both Regional – Southeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 21 2.73 N/A 1.61 12.79 F.N.B. Corporation 12 3.21 N/A 1.18 10.19

Table 1 highlights Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and F.N.B. Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. F.N.B. Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Fauquier Bankshares Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than F.N.B. Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) and F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9% F.N.B. Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, F.N.B. Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.1% of F.N.B. Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.3% of Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of F.N.B. Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fauquier Bankshares Inc. -0.15% -2.14% -4.01% 3.06% -3.25% 7.19% F.N.B. Corporation -0.08% 1.95% 0.17% 2.03% -7.24% 22.46%

For the past year Fauquier Bankshares Inc. was less bullish than F.N.B. Corporation.

Summary

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors F.N.B. Corporation.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. Its loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services. In addition, the company offers safe deposit, automated teller machine, debit and credit card, cash management, direct deposit, notary, night depository, prepaid debit card, cashier's check, domestic and international collection, savings bond, drive-in teller, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking, and banking by mail services. Further, it provides personalized services, such as investment management, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides its services through 11 full service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville, and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides a range of personal and corporate fiduciary services, including the administration of decedent and trust estates; investment products and services; and investment programs comprising mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds for individuals, corporations, and retirement funds, as well as community banking customers. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance brokerage agency that offers commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers to businesses and individuals; acts as a reinsurer to underwrite credit life, and accident and health insurance products; and provides title insurance products. The Consumer Finance segment is primarily involved in making personal installment loans to individuals; and purchasing installment sales finance contracts from retail merchants. The company also offers mezzanine financing options for small-to medium-sized businesses; and new or used equipment commercial loans and leasing services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 324 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and West Virginia; and 77 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and Kentucky. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.