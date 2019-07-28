Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) Trades at $20.59 After Triangle; 3 Analysts Covering Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) formed triangle with $19.35 target or 6.00% below today’s $20.59 share price. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) has $77.93M valuation. It closed at $20.59 lastly. It is down 1.73% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.16% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Craig Hallum. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Barrington. Barrington maintained the shares of ASUR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. See Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $36,021 activity. FLORY DONNA D bought $404 worth of stock. $34,576 worth of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) shares were bought by CARTER KEVIN T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 727,725 shares or 0.60% less from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,608 are owned by Eidelman Virant Capital. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Blackrock Incorporated reported 1,532 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 2,110 shares. Captrust Financial reported 1,250 shares. Castine Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 130,951 shares. Avenir Corporation holds 0.03% or 16,000 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 46,781 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Wellington Gru Llp holds 43,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P reported 20,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Ser Gp reported 4,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 4,715 shares. Banc Funds Lc invested 0.1% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS).

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $140.65 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Asure Software, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 9,712 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 11,000 shares. State Street Corp reported 149,675 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 867 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 3,608 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 1,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 103,385 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). 8,007 are held by Amer Interest Grp Inc. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 339,142 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). California Employees Retirement invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc reported 14,292 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth reported 0.02% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).