Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. has 26% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.3% of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.30% 0.90% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares Inc. N/A 21 12.79 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 1.80 2.41

As a group, Regional – Southeast Banks companies have a potential upside of -6.16%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fauquier Bankshares Inc. -0.15% -2.14% -4.01% 3.06% -3.25% 7.19% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year Fauquier Bankshares Inc. has weaker performance than Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.51. In other hand, Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. Its loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services. In addition, the company offers safe deposit, automated teller machine, debit and credit card, cash management, direct deposit, notary, night depository, prepaid debit card, cashier's check, domestic and international collection, savings bond, drive-in teller, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking, and banking by mail services. Further, it provides personalized services, such as investment management, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides its services through 11 full service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville, and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.