Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Contrasting side by side

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Southeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 21 2.68 N/A 1.61 12.79 First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 21 2.78 N/A 1.56 14.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fauquier Bankshares Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9% First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s 0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has a 0.34 beta which is 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26% of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. shares and 11.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.3% of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fauquier Bankshares Inc. -0.15% -2.14% -4.01% 3.06% -3.25% 7.19% First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. -2.46% 6.43% 4.95% 0.51% -16.48% -5.86%

For the past year Fauquier Bankshares Inc. had bullish trend while First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. Its loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services. In addition, the company offers safe deposit, automated teller machine, debit and credit card, cash management, direct deposit, notary, night depository, prepaid debit card, cashier's check, domestic and international collection, savings bond, drive-in teller, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking, and banking by mail services. Further, it provides personalized services, such as investment management, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides its services through 11 full service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville, and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.