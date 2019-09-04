Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019; AG Mortgage Investment Trust Has 1.51 Sentiment

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 62 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 41 trimmed and sold equity positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 20.79 million shares, up from 17.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 25 Increased: 40 New Position: 22.

Fauquier Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBSS) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:FBSS) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Fauquier Bankshares Inc’s current price of $20.65 translates into 0.58% yield. Fauquier Bankshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 5,160 shares traded or 153.07% up from the average. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company has market cap of $78.16 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 727,725 shares or 0.60% less from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Eidelman Virant Cap accumulated 79,608 shares or 1.09% of the stock. 43,743 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) or 4,715 shares. Castine Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Bankshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 20,506 shares. United Financial Advisers has invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 1,250 shares. Pnc Gp Incorporated invested in 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Banc Funds Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 64,676 shares. Avenir Corporation holds 16,000 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $88,302 activity. CARTER KEVIN T had bought 1,600 shares worth $34,576 on Wednesday, May 29. On Wednesday, August 28 the insider Bogan Marc J bought $49,783. Another trade for 190 shares valued at $3,943 was made by FLORY DONNA D on Monday, August 12.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 218,597 shares traded or 8.70% up from the average. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) has declined 15.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company has market cap of $492.02 million. The firm invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It has a 23.18 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity.

Angelo Gordon & Co. L.P. holds 0.63% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. for 400,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.54 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 33,650 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd., a Korea-based fund reported 532,555 shares.