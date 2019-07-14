Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|17
|221.26
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-76.2%
|-56.2%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.96 shows that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s 146.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.46 beta.
Liquidity
Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.4, and a -9.94% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 465.25% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|11.2%
|12.56%
|24.88%
|43.29%
|100.55%
|43.18%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-1.14%
|-4.4%
|-40.95%
|-77.07%
|-60.33%
|-47.27%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 43.18% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
