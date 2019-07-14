Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 221.26 N/A -1.23 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.96 shows that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s 146.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.4, and a -9.94% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 465.25% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 43.18% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -47.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.