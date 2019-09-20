Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Since Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 148.34 N/A -1.23 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.12 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 30.49% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $23.75. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 214.18% and its average target price is $35. The information presented earlier suggests that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 79.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.