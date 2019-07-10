Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 197.79 N/A -1.23 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a -5.37% downside potential and a consensus price target of $19.4. Competitively the consensus price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 122.01% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 14.1% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.