Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 198.95 N/A -1.23 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.96 N/A 5.13 1.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fate Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 10.2 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.4 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -5.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 43.18% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.