Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 203.77 N/A -1.23 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.32 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 2.32 beta and it is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -8.14% at a $19.4 average target price. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 30.93% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. 1% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.