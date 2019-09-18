Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

This is a contrast between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 136.54 N/A -1.23 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1245.89 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.62 beta indicates that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 62.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 39.79% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $23.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 6% respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.