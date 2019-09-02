Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 128.55 N/A -1.23 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.75 N/A -0.90 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

A 1.62 beta means Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 62.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Molecular Templates Inc. has beta of 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Molecular Templates Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $20.6, with potential upside of 26.23%.

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 72.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Molecular Templates Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.