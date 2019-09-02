Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|128.55
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|7.75
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.62 beta means Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 62.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Molecular Templates Inc. has beta of 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Molecular Templates Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $20.6, with potential upside of 26.23%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 72.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Molecular Templates Inc.
Summary
Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.