Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Since Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 229.27 N/A -1.23 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19.4, and a -13.08% downside potential. On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 247.30% and its consensus target price is $15.42. The data provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.