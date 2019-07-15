Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Since Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|17
|229.27
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Volatility and Risk
Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19.4, and a -13.08% downside potential. On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 247.30% and its consensus target price is $15.42. The data provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|11.2%
|12.56%
|24.88%
|43.29%
|100.55%
|43.18%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.36%
|15.14%
|39.24%
|-9.79%
|0%
|66.9%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
