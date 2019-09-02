Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

We are contrasting Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 128.55 N/A -1.23 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 8.91 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.23% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $20.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 61.4% respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.