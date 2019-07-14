Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 221.26 N/A -1.23 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.4 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 11.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.