Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|17
|221.26
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
Risk and Volatility
Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.66 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$19.4 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.94%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 11.43% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|11.2%
|12.56%
|24.88%
|43.29%
|100.55%
|43.18%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
