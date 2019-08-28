Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 127.62 N/A -1.23 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.20 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Innoviva Inc. has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Innoviva Inc. are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.6, while its potential upside is 29.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.