Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 203.77 N/A -1.23 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Fate Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

$19.4 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -8.14%. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 80.72%. The data provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 62.1%. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.