Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 203.77 N/A -1.23 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19.4, while its potential downside is -8.14%. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 192.14%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Genfit SA seems more appealing than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.