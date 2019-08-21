Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

This is a contrast between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 154.95 N/A -1.23 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.99 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta which is 182.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.6, and a 6.85% upside potential.

Roughly 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.