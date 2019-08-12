Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 192.78 N/A -1.23 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.6, and a 10.10% upside potential. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 154.24% and its average price target is $9. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.