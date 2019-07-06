Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 203.77 N/A -1.23 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 132 135.55 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fate Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, bluebird bio Inc. has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a -8.14% downside potential and a consensus price target of $19.4. Competitively the average price target of bluebird bio Inc. is $163.83, which is potential 28.16% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that bluebird bio Inc. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.