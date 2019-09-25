Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|19
|133.46
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.62 beta indicates that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 62.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.
Liquidity
Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.75, while its potential upside is 42.99%. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 121.11%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 22.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
