Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 19 133.46 N/A -1.23 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.62 beta indicates that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 62.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.75, while its potential upside is 42.99%. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 121.11%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 22.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.