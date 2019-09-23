Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

This is a contrast between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 19 146.27 N/A -1.23 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.60 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 30.49% at a $23.75 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.