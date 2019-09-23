Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

This is a contrast between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|19
|146.27
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|5
|142.60
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
Volatility and Risk
Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 30.49% at a $23.75 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Summary
Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.