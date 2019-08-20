Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 151.01 N/A -1.23 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.6, and a 9.63% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.