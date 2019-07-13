Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Touches $21.54 High on Jul, 13; Last Week Methanex (MEOH) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Methanex had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by IBC to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. Tudor Pickering downgraded the shares of MEOH in report on Friday, February 1 to “Hold” rating. See Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) latest ratings:

The stock of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) reached all time high today, Jul, 13 and still has $23.48 target or 9.00% above today’s $21.54 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.40B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $23.48 PT is reached, the company will be worth $126.36M more. The stock increased 5.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 868,863 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $5.76 million activity. Nashat Amir also sold $750,959 worth of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The Company’s immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders.

Among 4 analysts covering Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fate Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mgmt Com Ltd Partnership invested in 893,425 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 250,887 shares. 267,453 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Federated Pa invested in 458,869 shares. Franklin Inc reported 3.20 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 8,673 shares. Citigroup reported 17,330 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Farallon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 2.50M shares. First Republic Inc holds 0% or 37,632 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 450,558 shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%