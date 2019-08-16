Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 141.36 N/A -1.23 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.6, while its potential upside is 17.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 47.6% respectively. 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.