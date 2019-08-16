Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|141.36
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.6, while its potential upside is 17.11%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 47.6% respectively. 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.
Summary
Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.