Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 148.68 N/A -1.23 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.02 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 11.35% upside potential and an average target price of $20.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 71.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.