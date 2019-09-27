Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 19 126.09 N/A -1.23 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.67 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fate Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fate Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. In other hand, PDL BioPharma Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.75, and a 51.37% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 98.5% respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.