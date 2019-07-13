Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 221.26 N/A -1.23 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 30488.23 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, ObsEva SA has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Fate Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -9.94% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $19.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 71.3%. 1% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than ObsEva SA.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.