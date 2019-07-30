Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparing side by side

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 227.83 N/A -1.23 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.83 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Fate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $19.4, with potential downside of -12.53%. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 86.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.