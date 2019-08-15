Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Comparison side by side

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 143.69 N/A -1.23 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 15.21% at a $20.6 consensus price target. Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 196.74%. The data provided earlier shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.