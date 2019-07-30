Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Contrasting side by side

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 227.83 N/A -1.23 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -12.53% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $19.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.