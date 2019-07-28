Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Contrasting side by side

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 231.12 N/A -1.23 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.17 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Fate Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19.4, while its potential downside is -13.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 55.9% respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 43.18% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.