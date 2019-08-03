Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 208.32 N/A -1.23 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.62 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$19.4 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -4.34%. Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $69.5, with potential upside of 55.06%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.