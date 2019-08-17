Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Contrasting side by side

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|149.24
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Fate Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.6, and a 10.93% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
