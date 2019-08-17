Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Contrasting side by side

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 149.24 N/A -1.23 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.48 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fate Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.6, and a 10.93% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.