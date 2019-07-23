Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 230.91 N/A -1.23 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.39 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a -13.70% downside potential and an average price target of $19.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 43.18% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -31.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.