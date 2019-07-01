Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 218.38 N/A -1.23 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.96 beta indicates that Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19.4, and a -8.75% downside potential. Meanwhile, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 180.37%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 17.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 58.1% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 43.18% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.