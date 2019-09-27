Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 57.11M -1.23 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.20 70.43M -4.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 322,655,367.23% -54.3% -39.2% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 602,480,752.78% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.49 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

The upside potential is 53.52% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $23.75. On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 0.64% and its average target price is $18.9. The information presented earlier suggests that Fate Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.