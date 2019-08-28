Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparison side by side

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 127.62 N/A -1.23 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.6 is Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.