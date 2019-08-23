Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Contrasting side by side

Both Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 148.03 N/A -1.23 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.31 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.62. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $20.6, with potential upside of 11.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.