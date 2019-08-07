Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Valuation Rose While Polaris Venture Management Company Has Trimmed Stake by $5.96 Million; Cutler Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Ford Motor (F) as Stock Value Declined

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 28,304 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 807,745 shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/04/2018 – Ford Revamps Focus, Escort for China Push as Trade Tensions Sear; 22/03/2018 – US carmaker Ford, India’s Mahindra to develop SUVs, electric vehicle; 22/03/2018 – INDIA’S MAHINDRA, U.S. CARMAKER FORD SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP MIDSIZE AND COMPACT SUV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – Ford: Company Working With Supply Base to Offset Effects of Fire at Supplier; 10/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Ford earnings: 43 cents per share, vs 41 cents expected; 02/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD EXPANDS SAFETY RECALL IN NORTH AMERICA FOR; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 09/05/2018 – Ford Is Said to Eye Halt to F-Series Output After Supplier Fire; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lisa McCubbin ~ “Betty Ford: A Life”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Federated Pa holds 0.02% or 458,869 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc accumulated 96,315 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 8,003 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resources accumulated 3.20 million shares. Victory Incorporated holds 1.97 million shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 110,882 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 8,673 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.61M shares. The United Kingdom-based Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 32,548 are held by Raymond James And Assoc. Group Inc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 2.50 million were accumulated by Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 93,549 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 106,400 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.81 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00 million was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Andra Ap reported 434,800 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Eaton Vance Management has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 1.92 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Korea Investment Corp owns 1.09M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advantage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co owns 6,221 shares. Natixis holds 0.23% or 4.08M shares. Cipher Cap LP owns 32,598 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 19.21M shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation owns 791,714 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

