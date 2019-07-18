Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shares Rose While Redmile Group Trimmed Stake; Rivulet Capital Upped Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $2.07 Million; Valuation Rose

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.06. About 680,666 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 222,667 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scharf Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.20M shares. Finance Architects owns 65 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Tru holds 3,761 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,983 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bp Public Limited Company invested in 26,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 878,724 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. 4,891 are owned by Wetherby Asset Inc. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp owns 467,600 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Limited has 0.61% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1,010 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 19,813 shares stake. Eaton Vance owns 249,144 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 61,200 shares to 176,700 shares, valued at $50.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 39,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,364 are owned by Grp One Trading Limited Partnership. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 28,144 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 5.19 million shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 33,772 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 2,862 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 87,000 shares. 683 Limited Liability Co invested in 0.63% or 395,000 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 410 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 250,887 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Polaris Venture Mgmt V Ltd Liability holds 21.65% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 42,943 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Co Limited Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 893,425 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,500 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 70,000 shares.